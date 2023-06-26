Positives for Equity Residential (EQR) as stock gains in recent trading

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) is 5.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.60 and a high of $80.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EQR stock was last observed hovering at around $64.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.82% off its average median price target of $68.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.73% off the consensus price target high of $74.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -0.58% lower than the price target low of $62.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $62.36, the stock is -2.15% and -0.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.37 million and changing -2.84% at the moment leaves the stock -0.97% off its SMA200. EQR registered -12.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.72.

The stock witnessed a 2.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.44%, and is -6.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.95% over the week and 1.79% over the month.

Equity Residential (EQR) has around 2400 employees, a market worth around $24.12B and $2.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.55 and Fwd P/E is 38.33. Profit margin for the company is 32.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.21% and -22.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

Equity Residential (EQR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Equity Residential (EQR) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Equity Residential is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.00% this year.

Equity Residential (EQR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 378.34M, and float is at 371.23M with Short Float at 1.66%.

Equity Residential (EQR) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Equity Residential (EQR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SHAPIRO MARK S,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that SHAPIRO MARK S sold 42,435 shares of the company’s common stock on May 04 at a price of $61.91 per share for a total of $2.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12497.0 shares.

Equity Residential disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that HABEN MARY KAY (Director) sold a total of 3,354 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $66.23 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6857.0 shares of the EQR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14, Brackenridge Alexander (Executive Vice President & CIO) disposed off 3,325 shares at an average price of $66.28 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 33,131 shares of Equity Residential (EQR).

Equity Residential (EQR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) that is trading -5.48% down over the past 12 months and UDR Inc. (UDR) that is -9.55% lower over the same period. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) is -12.32% down on the 1-year trading charts.