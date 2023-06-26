Positives for Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) as stock gains in recent trading

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OPY) is -6.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.41 and a high of $49.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OPY stock was last observed hovering at around $39.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -6.65% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -6.65% lower than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.46, the stock is 1.39% and 3.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing -0.78% at the moment leaves the stock 1.38% off its SMA200. OPY registered 18.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.82.

The stock witnessed a 4.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.27%, and is -0.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.36% over the week and 2.32% over the month.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) has around 2876 employees, a market worth around $429.72M and $1.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.58. Profit margin for the company is 3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.89% and -19.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -78.10% this year.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 11.09M, and float is at 6.55M with Short Float at 2.57%.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McNAMARA DENNIS P,the company’sSecretary. SEC filings show that McNAMARA DENNIS P sold 12,120 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $44.53 per share for a total of $0.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24324.0 shares.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) that is trading 1.40% up over the past 12 months and Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) that is 15.71% higher over the same period.