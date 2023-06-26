Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) is -18.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.50 and a high of $64.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STNG stock was last observed hovering at around $45.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.09% off its average median price target of $76.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.62% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 19.89% higher than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.06, the stock is -4.12% and -10.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing -2.41% at the moment leaves the stock -13.22% off its SMA200. STNG registered 22.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.04.

The stock witnessed a -9.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.50%, and is -3.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.75% over the week and 3.07% over the month.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) has around 24 employees, a market worth around $2.42B and $1.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.98 and Fwd P/E is 4.10. Profit margin for the company is 51.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.60% and -31.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.70%).

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 334.20% this year.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.84M, and float is at 48.45M with Short Float at 6.24%.