SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE: SPNT) is 52.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.07 and a high of $9.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SPNT stock was last observed hovering at around $8.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.92% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 30.92% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.98, the stock is -4.00% and -3.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing 1.70% at the moment leaves the stock 27.23% off its SMA200. SPNT registered 65.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 46.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.69.

The stock witnessed a -5.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.85%, and is -4.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.54% over the week and 3.03% over the month.

SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) has around 1185 employees, a market worth around $1.54B and $2.43B in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.61. Profit margin for the company is -1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 120.64% and -9.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.60%).

SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SiriusPoint Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -946.40% this year.

SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 160.91M, and float is at 141.41M with Short Float at 1.14%.

SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TAN WEI HAN,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that TAN WEI HAN bought 1,542 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $9.00 per share for a total of $13878.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1542.0 shares.

SiriusPoint Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 25 that Loeb Daniel S (Director) bought a total of 105 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 25 and was made at $23.75 per share for $2494.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34796.0 shares of the SPNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 24, Loeb Daniel S (Director) acquired 728 shares at an average price of $23.74 for $17284.0. The insider now directly holds 34,691 shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT).