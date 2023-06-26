Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE: PSLV) is -7.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.16 and a high of $8.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PSLV stock was last observed hovering at around $7.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $7.66, the stock is -5.01% and -8.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing 0.39% at the moment leaves the stock -0.06% off its SMA200. PSLV registered 4.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$7.68.

The stock witnessed a -4.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.25%, and is -5.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.46% over the week and 1.53% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 24.35% and -14.79% from its 52-week high.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 498.95M, and float is at 498.95M with Short Float at -.