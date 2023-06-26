TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Is Up 15.95% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is 15.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $104.76 and a high of $138.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TEL stock was last observed hovering at around $134.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.4% off its average median price target of $144.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.81% off the consensus price target high of $160.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -15.75% lower than the price target low of $115.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $133.11, the stock is 3.99% and 6.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.5 million and changing -1.04% at the moment leaves the stock 8.01% off its SMA200. TEL registered 16.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.99.

The stock witnessed a 8.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.36%, and is -0.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.18% over the week and 1.64% over the month.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) has around 92000 employees, a market worth around $42.35B and $16.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.10 and Fwd P/E is 17.71. Profit margin for the company is 13.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.06% and -3.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.30%).

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TE Connectivity Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.30% this year.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 316.00M, and float is at 312.26M with Short Float at 1.20%.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jenkins John S,the company’sEVP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that Jenkins John S sold 25,025 shares of the company’s common stock on May 08 at a price of $122.32 per share for a total of $3.06 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22486.0 shares.

TE Connectivity Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 01 that MITTS HEATH A (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 9,418 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 01 and was made at $123.12 per share for $1.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28163.0 shares of the TEL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 12, CURTIN TERRENCE R (Chief Exec. Officer & Director) disposed off 31,396 shares at an average price of $121.92 for $3.83 million. The insider now directly holds 54,969 shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL).

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) that is trading -7.15% down over the past 12 months and Intuit Inc. (INTU) that is 18.87% higher over the same period. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is 9.88% up on the 1-year trading charts.