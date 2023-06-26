Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:TTEK Stock Is Going Next

Tetra Tech Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK) is 9.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $121.60 and a high of $169.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TTEK stock was last observed hovering at around $163.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.46% off its average median price target of $182.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.54% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -1.22% lower than the price target low of $157.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $158.92, the stock is 4.30% and 8.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing -2.73% at the moment leaves the stock 10.66% off its SMA200. TTEK registered 29.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.83.

The stock witnessed a 12.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.80%, and is -1.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.22% over the week and 2.71% over the month.

Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) has around 21000 employees, a market worth around $8.49B and $3.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.33 and Fwd P/E is 27.11. Profit margin for the company is 9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.69% and -6.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.70%).

Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tetra Tech Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.10% this year.

Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.23M, and float is at 52.63M with Short Float at 1.08%.

Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BATRACK DAN L,the company’sCHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER. SEC filings show that BATRACK DAN L sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $28.76 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Tetra Tech Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that THOMPSON J KENNETH (Director) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $156.21 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17836.0 shares of the TTEK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 07, CARTER BRIAN N (SVP, Corporate Controller) disposed off 2,234 shares at an average price of $156.91 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 7,818 shares of Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK).

Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) that is trading 56.44% up over the past 12 months and AECOM (ACM) that is 32.03% higher over the same period. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) is -42.59% down on the 1-year trading charts.