The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) on Track to Reach $43.00 in a Year

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) is -5.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.21 and a high of $41.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SMPL stock was last observed hovering at around $36.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.64% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.87% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -6.06% lower than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.06, the stock is -0.29% and -2.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing -1.74% at the moment leaves the stock -0.70% off its SMA200. SMPL registered -2.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.93.

The stock witnessed a -3.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.65%, and is 0.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.91% over the week and 2.02% over the month.

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) has around 260 employees, a market worth around $3.58B and $1.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.04 and Fwd P/E is 20.42. Profit margin for the company is 11.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.45% and -13.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.70%).

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Simply Good Foods Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 157.10% this year.

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 99.50M, and float is at 89.73M with Short Float at 3.32%.

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ratzan Brian K.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Ratzan Brian K. sold 15,133 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $40.00 per share for a total of $0.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.67 million shares.

The Simply Good Foods Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that Matthews Timothy Allen (VP, Controller and CAO) sold a total of 16,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $39.43 per share for $0.66 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18039.0 shares of the SMPL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, KRAFT TIMOTHY RICHARD (Chief Legal Officer, Secretary) disposed off 10,656 shares at an average price of $39.61 for $0.42 million. The insider now directly holds 28,966 shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL).

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL): Who are the competitors?

