These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ: HTBK) is -36.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.69 and a high of $14.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HTBK stock was last observed hovering at around $8.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.46% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 17.4% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.26, the stock is 1.34% and 5.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing 1.98% at the moment leaves the stock -25.50% off its SMA200. HTBK registered -24.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.61%.

The stock witnessed a 7.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.71%, and is -3.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.92% over the week and 4.21% over the month.

Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) has around 339 employees, a market worth around $522.28M and $205.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.96 and Fwd P/E is 7.38. Profit margin for the company is 35.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.47% and -44.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.50%).

Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Heritage Commerce Corp is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.60% this year.

Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.91M, and float is at 58.37M with Short Float at 0.94%.

Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Conner Jack W,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Conner Jack W bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 05 at a price of $7.37 per share for a total of $36844.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 44344.0 shares.

Heritage Commerce Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 02 that Conner Jack W (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 02 and was made at $7.61 per share for $76083.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39344.0 shares of the HTBK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, DiNapoli Jason Philip (Director) acquired 3,660 shares at an average price of $11.92 for $43609.0. The insider now directly holds 340,187 shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK).

Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) that is trading -18.63% down over the past 12 months and TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) that is -26.99% lower over the same period. Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) is -18.65% down on the 1-year trading charts.