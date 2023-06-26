These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) is 70.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.58 and a high of $1.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SEEL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 42.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.16, the stock is 18.16% and 31.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing 2.65% at the moment leaves the stock 32.07% off its SMA200. SEEL registered 74.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 64.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $178.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.00.

The stock witnessed a 16.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 67.65%, and is 10.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.57% over the week and 11.20% over the month.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) has around 16 employees, a market worth around $132.53M and $0.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 100.00% and -23.68% from its 52-week high.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.80% this year.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 112.52M, and float is at 103.97M with Short Float at 5.28%.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.