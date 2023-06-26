These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Sony Group Corporation (SONY)

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) is 19.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.72 and a high of $100.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SONY stock was last observed hovering at around $93.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.68% off its average median price target of $115.38 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.66% off the consensus price target high of $143.88 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 1.03% higher than the price target low of $92.09 for the same period.

Currently trading at $91.14, the stock is -6.13% and -3.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing -2.86% at the moment leaves the stock 9.20% off its SMA200. SONY registered 8.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.06.

The stock witnessed a -4.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.25%, and is -8.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.98% over the week and 1.14% over the month.

Sony Group Corporation (SONY) has around 113000 employees, a market worth around $116.67B and $81.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.13 and Fwd P/E is 13.81. Profit margin for the company is 8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.67% and -9.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

Sony Group Corporation (SONY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sony Group Corporation (SONY) is a “Buy”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sony Group Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.10% this year.

Sony Group Corporation (SONY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.23B, and float is at 1.23B with Short Float at 0.11%.

Sony Group Corporation (SONY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) that is 1.91% higher over the past 12 months.