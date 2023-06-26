Things appear to be looking up for Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR)

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR) is -98.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.17 and a high of $81.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALLR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.18, the stock is -21.04% and -57.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing -0.77% at the moment leaves the stock -98.52% off its SMA200. ALLR registered -99.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -98.13%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.61.

The stock witnessed a -36.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -95.45%, and is -5.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.78% over the week and 13.72% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 5.82% and -99.78% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 47.30% this year.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 19.14M, and float is at 19.10M with Short Float at 1.47%.