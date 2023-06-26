Things appear to be looking up for Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT)

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) is 14.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.27 and a high of $47.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ESNT stock was last observed hovering at around $44.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.9% off the consensus price target high of $51.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 1.29% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.42, the stock is -2.05% and 1.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing -0.72% at the moment leaves the stock 9.79% off its SMA200. ESNT registered 20.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.16.

The stock witnessed a 0.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.20%, and is -2.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.50% over the week and 1.93% over the month.

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) has around 337 employees, a market worth around $4.77B and $992.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.55 and Fwd P/E is 6.76. Profit margin for the company is 73.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.62% and -6.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.30%).

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Essent Group Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.40% this year.

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 106.94M, and float is at 104.53M with Short Float at 1.42%.

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PAULS DOUGLAS J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that PAULS DOUGLAS J sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 15 at a price of $43.49 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26575.0 shares.

Essent Group Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Gibbons Mary Lourdes (SVP and Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 1,072 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $45.00 per share for $48240.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the ESNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, Dutt Aditya (Director) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $39.23 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 23,023 shares of Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT).

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) that is trading -2.38% down over the past 12 months and NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH) that is 55.57% higher over the same period. MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) is 30.53% up on the 1-year trading charts.