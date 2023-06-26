Things appear to be looking up for MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU)

MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE: MDU) is -4.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.82 and a high of $22.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MDU stock was last observed hovering at around $20.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47%.

Currently trading at $19.92, the stock is -2.23% and -1.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.54 million and changing -2.31% at the moment leaves the stock -2.63% off its SMA200. MDU registered 7.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.98.

The stock witnessed a -2.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.32%, and is -3.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.62% over the week and 2.20% over the month.

MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) has around 14929 employees, a market worth around $4.05B and $7.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.84 and Fwd P/E is 12.77. Profit margin for the company is 5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.81% and -10.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.20%).

MDU Resources Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.30% this year.

MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 203.62M, and float is at 201.62M with Short Float at 2.10%.

MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 17 times.