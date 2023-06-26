Things appear to be looking up for Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM) is 18.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.86 and a high of $32.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SEM stock was last observed hovering at around $30.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.77% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.49% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -1.55% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.45, the stock is 3.17% and 2.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.29 million and changing -2.55% at the moment leaves the stock 11.71% off its SMA200. SEM registered 22.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.75.

The stock witnessed a 4.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.30%, and is 1.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.56% over the week and 2.44% over the month.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) has around 37800 employees, a market worth around $3.75B and $6.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.68 and Fwd P/E is 12.59. Distance from 52-week low is 56.15% and -8.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -58.80% this year.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 122.55M, and float is at 102.89M with Short Float at 4.83%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ORTENZIO ROBERT A,the company’sEXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN. SEC filings show that ORTENZIO ROBERT A sold 33,967 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 21 at a price of $30.00 per share for a total of $1.02 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.38 million shares.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that ORTENZIO ROBERT A (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $28.63 per share for $1.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.94 million shares of the SEM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08, ORTENZIO ROBERT A (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) disposed off 116,033 shares at an average price of $29.80 for $3.46 million. The insider now directly holds 1,412,967 shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM).

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) that is 5.39% higher over the past 12 months. Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) is -8.94% down on the 1-year trading charts.