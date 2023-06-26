Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -24.43% Change This Year

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) is -24.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.33 and a high of $5.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TKC stock was last observed hovering at around $3.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $6.46 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.37% off the consensus price target high of $7.60 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 33.94% higher than the price target low of $5.48 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.62, the stock is -9.05% and -14.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing 1.69% at the moment leaves the stock -12.56% off its SMA200. TKC registered 36.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.14.

The stock witnessed a -9.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.02%, and is -6.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.44% over the week and 2.75% over the month.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) has around 18999 employees, a market worth around $3.16B and $2.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.71 and Fwd P/E is 2.18. Profit margin for the company is 21.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.36% and -33.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.90%).

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 119.70% this year.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 880.00M, and float is at 471.43M with Short Float at 0.12%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) that is 5.78% higher over the past 12 months. Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) is -41.10% down on the 1-year trading charts.