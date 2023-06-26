Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) down -18.51% since start of the year

Vital Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTLE) is -18.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.74 and a high of $90.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VTLE stock was last observed hovering at around $42.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31% off its average median price target of $63.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.59% off the consensus price target high of $112.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 6.89% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.90, the stock is -3.08% and -6.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing -0.73% at the moment leaves the stock -22.31% off its SMA200. VTLE registered -47.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.57.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -7.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.10%, and is -1.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.87% over the week and 4.17% over the month.

Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) has around 289 employees, a market worth around $812.86M and $1.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.85 and Fwd P/E is 1.75. Profit margin for the company is 48.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.44% and -53.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (47.40%).

Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vital Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 273.50% this year.

Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 16.43M, and float is at 15.71M with Short Float at 23.46%.

Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SEGNER EDMUND P III,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that SEGNER EDMUND P III sold 1,155 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $44.00 per share for a total of $50820.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14328.0 shares.

Vital Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that PIGOTT M. JASON (President & CEO) sold a total of 3,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $55.31 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 95657.0 shares of the VTLE stock.

Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ring Energy Inc. (REI) that is trading -46.25% down over the past 12 months and Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) that is -25.91% lower over the same period. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) is -5.82% down on the 1-year trading charts.