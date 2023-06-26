W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) down -19.23% since start of the year

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) is -19.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $55.50 and a high of $76.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WRB stock was last observed hovering at around $58.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $76.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.7% off the consensus price target high of $84.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 13.12% higher than the price target low of $67.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.21, the stock is 1.44% and -0.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing -0.44% at the moment leaves the stock -11.99% off its SMA200. WRB registered -11.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.50.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.93%, and is -0.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.60% over the week and 1.72% over the month.

W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) has around 8186 employees, a market worth around $15.29B and $11.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.96 and Fwd P/E is 10.39. Profit margin for the company is 9.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.88% and -23.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.30%).

W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

W. R. Berkley Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 102.80% this year.

W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 274.98M, and float is at 202.26M with Short Float at 1.75%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BROCKBANK MARK ELLWOOD,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BROCKBANK MARK ELLWOOD bought 1,434 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 01 at a price of $61.85 per share for a total of $88692.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6000.0 shares.

W. R. Berkley Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 29 that BROCKBANK MARK ELLWOOD (Director) bought a total of 4,566 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 29 and was made at $62.00 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4566.0 shares of the WRB stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chubb Limited (CB) that is trading 1.96% up over the past 12 months and The Progressive Corporation (PGR) that is 18.70% higher over the same period. The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) is 6.48% up on the 1-year trading charts.