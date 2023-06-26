What should you know before buying stock in 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG)

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) is 49.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.81 and a high of $59.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TXG stock was last observed hovering at around $54.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.68% off the consensus price target high of $68.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -118.48% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.62, the stock is -0.71% and 0.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.28 million and changing -0.22% at the moment leaves the stock 27.35% off its SMA200. TXG registered 30.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$44.37.

The stock witnessed a 2.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.38%, and is -6.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.30% over the week and 3.77% over the month.

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) has around 1243 employees, a market worth around $6.46B and $536.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -32.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 129.40% and -8.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.30%).

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

10x Genomics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -176.30% this year.

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 115.62M, and float is at 90.75M with Short Float at 5.91%.

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Saxonov Serge,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Saxonov Serge sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $58.16 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.89 million shares.

10x Genomics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that STUELPNAGEL JOHN R (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $54.89 per share for $0.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.33 million shares of the TXG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23, Saxonov Serge (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 2,602 shares at an average price of $55.06 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 893,190 shares of 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG).

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) that is trading 8.13% up over the past 12 months and Enerplus Corporation (ERF) that is 0.29% higher over the same period. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) is 156.67% up on the 1-year trading charts.