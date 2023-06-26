What should you know before buying stock in Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI)

Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE: DCI) is 3.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.89 and a high of $66.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DCI stock was last observed hovering at around $61.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.74% off its average median price target of $66.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.33% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 5.2% higher than the price target low of $64.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.67, the stock is -0.65% and -3.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing -1.21% at the moment leaves the stock 1.25% off its SMA200. DCI registered 28.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.24.

The stock witnessed a -4.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.77%, and is -1.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.74% over the week and 2.27% over the month.

Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $7.37B and $3.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.39 and Fwd P/E is 18.96. Profit margin for the company is 10.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.39% and -9.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.00%).

Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Donaldson Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.80% this year.

Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 121.60M, and float is at 121.16M with Short Float at 0.67%.

Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hilger Christopher M.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Hilger Christopher M. bought 3,186 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 11 at a price of $62.76 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7872.0 shares.

Donaldson Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Owens James (Director) sold a total of 10,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $66.08 per share for $0.71 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14378.0 shares of the DCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, OBERTON WILLARD D (Director) disposed off 8,400 shares at an average price of $65.64 for $0.55 million. The insider now directly holds 25,869 shares of Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI).

Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Entegris Inc. (ENTG) that is trading 8.25% up over the past 12 months and Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) that is 51.77% higher over the same period. Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) is 24.81% up on the 1-year trading charts.