What should you know before buying stock in Embraer S.A. (ERJ)

Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) is 32.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.91 and a high of $17.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ERJ stock was last observed hovering at around $14.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.46% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -219.25% lower than the price target low of $4.52 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.43, the stock is -7.30% and -5.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing -0.76% at the moment leaves the stock 14.95% off its SMA200. ERJ registered 57.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.80.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.54%, and is -15.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.58% over the week and 2.89% over the month.

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) has around 18873 employees, a market worth around $2.75B and $5.06B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.29. Distance from 52-week low is 82.43% and -15.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.80%).

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Embraer S.A. (ERJ) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Embraer S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -247.10% this year.

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 183.65M, and float is at 175.18M with Short Float at 0.85%.

Embraer S.A. (ERJ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading 10.57% up over the past 12 months and AAR Corp. (AIR) that is 34.08% higher over the same period. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) is -1.37% down on the 1-year trading charts.