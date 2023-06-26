Why BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) is 26.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.67 and a high of $26.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BLFS stock was last observed hovering at around $23.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.43% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.29% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 14.74% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.02, the stock is -1.38% and 9.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing -1.83% at the moment leaves the stock 6.43% off its SMA200. BLFS registered 59.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$32.81.

The stock witnessed a 3.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.97%, and is 0.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.59% over the week and 4.73% over the month.

BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) has around 466 employees, a market worth around $1.00B and $163.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -89.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.40% and -14.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-36.00%).

BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BioLife Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 76.30% this year.

BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 43.03M, and float is at 39.78M with Short Float at 6.67%.

BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) Insider Activity

A total of 125 insider transactions have happened at BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 81 and purchases happening 44 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mathew Aby J.,the company’sEVP & Chief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Mathew Aby J. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 22 at a price of $23.32 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

BioLife Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 21 that Mathew Aby J. (EVP & Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 21 and was made at $22.97 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the BLFS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 31, Rice Michael (CEO) disposed off 1,679 shares at an average price of $23.21 for $38970.0. The insider now directly holds 419,789 shares of BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS).

BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) that is 34.32% higher over the past 12 months.