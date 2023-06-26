Why Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is -5.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.77 and a high of $82.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DAR stock was last observed hovering at around $60.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.16% off its average median price target of $88.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.97% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 9.48% higher than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.84, the stock is -7.04% and -4.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.54 million and changing -1.93% at the moment leaves the stock -10.38% off its SMA200. DAR registered -9.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.51.

The stock witnessed a -10.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.87%, and is -8.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.43% over the week and 3.42% over the month.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) has around 14600 employees, a market worth around $9.34B and $6.96B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.10 and Fwd P/E is 9.63. Profit margin for the company is 10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.66% and -28.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.30%).

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Darling Ingredients Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.40% this year.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 160.15M, and float is at 158.86M with Short Float at 2.75%.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) Insider Activity

A total of 72 insider transactions have happened at Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 45 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STUEWE RANDALL C,the company’sChairman and CEO. SEC filings show that STUEWE RANDALL C sold 70,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 at a price of $65.00 per share for a total of $4.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.74 million shares.

Darling Ingredients Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that Barden Larry (Director) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $63.74 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16726.0 shares of the DAR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Adair Charles L (Director) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $54.15 for $27075.0. The insider now directly holds 36,551 shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR).

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) that is trading -1.62% down over the past 12 months and Post Holdings Inc. (POST) that is 11.75% higher over the same period. Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) is 22.84% up on the 1-year trading charts.