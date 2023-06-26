Why Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is -2.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.41 and a high of $22.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EQC stock was last observed hovering at around $20.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.86% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -1.35% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.27, the stock is -2.56% and -2.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.0 million and changing -1.94% at the moment leaves the stock -3.54% off its SMA200. EQC registered -9.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.18.

The stock witnessed a -4.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.01%, and is -4.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.53% over the week and 1.50% over the month.

Equity Commonwealth (EQC) has around 22 employees, a market worth around $2.23B and $62.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 44.65 and Fwd P/E is 105.03. Profit margin for the company is 81.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.43% and -11.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.40%).

Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Equity Commonwealth (EQC) is a “Underweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Equity Commonwealth is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 229.20% this year.

Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 109.72M, and float is at 106.58M with Short Float at 3.06%.

Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Equity Commonwealth (EQC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shifrin Orrin S,the company’sEVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary. SEC filings show that Shifrin Orrin S sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 20 at a price of $26.95 per share for a total of $1.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Equity Commonwealth (EQC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) that is trading -22.73% down over the past 12 months.