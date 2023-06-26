Why Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is 15.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $131.01 and a high of $183.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MAR stock was last observed hovering at around $175.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.23% off its average median price target of $187.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.51% off the consensus price target high of $213.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are 1.47% higher than the price target low of $174.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $171.45, the stock is -2.37% and -1.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.1 million and changing -2.41% at the moment leaves the stock 5.21% off its SMA200. MAR registered 25.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.06.

The stock witnessed a 1.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.17%, and is -2.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.72% over the week and 2.12% over the month.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) has around 140000 employees, a market worth around $52.38B and $22.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.07 and Fwd P/E is 18.79. Profit margin for the company is 12.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.87% and -6.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.50%).

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Marriott International Inc. (MAR) is a “Hold”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Marriott International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 116.90% this year.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 309.60M, and float is at 256.28M with Short Float at 2.30%.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Marriott International Inc. (MAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HIPPEAU ERIC,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that HIPPEAU ERIC sold 4,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 22 at a price of $174.39 per share for a total of $0.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4072.0 shares.

Marriott International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that Roe Peggy Fang (EVP & Chf. Customer Officer) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $181.13 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17885.0 shares of the MAR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09, Roe Peggy Fang (EVP & Chf. Customer Officer) disposed off 1,500 shares at an average price of $179.10 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 19,685 shares of Marriott International Inc. (MAR).

Marriott International Inc. (MAR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) that is trading 25.32% up over the past 12 months and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) that is 22.40% higher over the same period. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) is 29.69% up on the 1-year trading charts.