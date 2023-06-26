Why should you keep an eye on Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL)?

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE: CSL) is 2.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $203.65 and a high of $318.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CSL stock was last observed hovering at around $240.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.83% off its average median price target of $305.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.64% off the consensus price target high of $325.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 13.69% higher than the price target low of $280.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $241.66, the stock is 5.66% and 10.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing 0.34% at the moment leaves the stock -1.51% off its SMA200. CSL registered 1.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.36.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 14.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.48%, and is 0.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.94% over the week and 2.21% over the month.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) has around 12100 employees, a market worth around $12.36B and $6.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.25 and Fwd P/E is 11.99. Profit margin for the company is 13.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.66% and -24.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.90%).

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 142.00% this year.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.10M, and float is at 50.65M with Short Float at 2.16%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zdimal Kevin P,the company’sVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Zdimal Kevin P sold 8,111 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $253.35 per share for a total of $2.05 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30515.0 shares.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that KOCH D CHRISTIAN (CEO & President) sold a total of 7,272 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $315.01 per share for $2.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the CSL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, KOCH D CHRISTIAN (CEO & President) disposed off 10,046 shares at an average price of $315.00 for $3.16 million. The insider now directly holds 119,582 shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL).

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL): Who are the competitors?

Trex Company Inc. (TREX) is 15.02% up on the 1-year trading charts.