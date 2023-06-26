Why should you keep an eye on IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV)?

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV) is 4.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $165.75 and a high of $249.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IQV stock was last observed hovering at around $213.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $244.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.89% off the consensus price target high of $285.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -7.03% lower than the price target low of $200.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $214.06, the stock is 3.50% and 7.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing 0.21% at the moment leaves the stock 4.43% off its SMA200. IQV registered 6.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.63.

The stock witnessed a 6.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.86%, and is -1.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.14% over the week and 2.17% over the month.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) has around 87000 employees, a market worth around $39.76B and $14.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.43 and Fwd P/E is 17.90. Profit margin for the company is 7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.15% and -14.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) is a “Buy”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.50% this year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 185.80M, and float is at 184.29M with Short Float at 1.28%.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Knightly Kevin C. SEC filings show that Knightly Kevin C sold 5,820 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $201.89 per share for a total of $1.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 26 that Knightly Kevin Csold a total of 1 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 26 and was made at $198.66 per share for $199.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the IQV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Knightly Kevin C () disposed off 4,446 shares at an average price of $225.61 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 1,973 shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV).

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) that is trading 67.28% up over the past 12 months and Centene Corporation (CNC) that is -18.98% lower over the same period. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) is 0.67% up on the 1-year trading charts.