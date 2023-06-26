Why should you keep an eye on NOW Inc. (DNOW)?

NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) is -18.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.79 and a high of $14.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DNOW stock was last observed hovering at around $10.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.19% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 1.24% higher than the price target low of $10.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.37, the stock is 5.80% and 4.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing 1.97% at the moment leaves the stock -10.01% off its SMA200. DNOW registered 8.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.62.

The stock witnessed a 7.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.10%, and is 3.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.66% over the week and 3.52% over the month.

NOW Inc. (DNOW) has around 1200 employees, a market worth around $1.10B and $2.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.92 and Fwd P/E is 9.49. Profit margin for the company is 5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.97% and -30.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.20%).

NOW Inc. (DNOW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NOW Inc. (DNOW) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NOW Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 243.30% this year.

NOW Inc. (DNOW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 110.00M, and float is at 105.33M with Short Float at 1.21%.

NOW Inc. (DNOW) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at NOW Inc. (DNOW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 16 times.

NOW Inc. (DNOW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) that is trading 17.19% up over the past 12 months.