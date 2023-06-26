Why should you keep an eye on Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO)?

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) is 17.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.42 and a high of $82.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SCCO stock was last observed hovering at around $73.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.55% off its average median price target of $64.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.0% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -58.33% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $71.25, the stock is 0.82% and -3.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing -3.46% at the moment leaves the stock 9.43% off its SMA200. SCCO registered 34.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.29.

The stock witnessed a 6.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.15%, and is -3.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.04% over the week and 2.25% over the month.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) has around 15018 employees, a market worth around $54.70B and $10.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.65 and Fwd P/E is 14.57. Profit margin for the company is 26.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.96% and -13.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.80%).

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) is a “Underweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 7 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Southern Copper Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.30% this year.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 773.10M, and float is at 85.22M with Short Float at 7.90%.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $70.21 per share for a total of $35105.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5514.0 shares.

Southern Copper Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 08 that PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL (Director) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 08 and was made at $78.50 per share for $39250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6014.0 shares of the SCCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05, PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL (Director) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $78.97 for $39485.0. The insider now directly holds 6,514 shares of Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO).

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) that is trading 23.61% up over the past 12 months and Rio Tinto Group (RIO) that is 1.26% higher over the same period.