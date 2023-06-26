Why should you keep an eye on ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP)?

ZipRecruiter Inc. (NYSE: ZIP) is 1.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.68 and a high of $24.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZIP stock was last observed hovering at around $16.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.32% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -11.0% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.65, the stock is 3.05% and 1.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing 2.90% at the moment leaves the stock -2.45% off its SMA200. ZIP registered 4.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.92.

The stock witnessed a 4.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.63%, and is -0.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.78% over the week and 3.85% over the month.

ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP) has around 1400 employees, a market worth around $1.66B and $861.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.84 and Fwd P/E is 34.83. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.71% and -30.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.80%).

ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ZipRecruiter Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.00% this year.

ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 104.26M, and float is at 52.83M with Short Float at 9.87%.

ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SHIMANOVSKY BORIS F.,the company’sEVP & Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that SHIMANOVSKY BORIS F. sold 11,944 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 20 at a price of $16.02 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

ZipRecruiter Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 20 that YARBROUGH TIMOTHY G. (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 8,812 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 20 and was made at $16.02 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the ZIP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 20, SAKAMOTO RYAN T. (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 1,369 shares at an average price of $16.31 for $22328.0. The insider now directly holds 87,201 shares of ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP).

ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading 32.35% up over the past 12 months. Rand Capital Corporation (RAND) is -15.55% down on the 1-year trading charts.