Why TELUS Corporation (TU) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

TELUS Corporation (NYSE: TU) is -0.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.85 and a high of $23.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TU stock was last observed hovering at around $19.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $23.41 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.09% off the consensus price target high of $24.99 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 7.42% higher than the price target low of $20.76 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.22, the stock is -0.06% and -4.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.82 million and changing -0.77% at the moment leaves the stock -6.27% off its SMA200. TU registered -12.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.16.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.93%, and is -0.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.19% over the week and 1.23% over the month.

TELUS Corporation (TU) has around 108500 employees, a market worth around $27.40B and $14.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.64 and Fwd P/E is 15.09. Profit margin for the company is 7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.96% and -18.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

TELUS Corporation (TU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TELUS Corporation (TU) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TELUS Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.00% this year.

TELUS Corporation (TU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.44B, and float is at 1.41B with Short Float at 0.82%.

TELUS Corporation (TU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AT&T Inc. (T) that is -23.97% lower over the past 12 months. Orange S.A. (ORAN) is -3.35% down on the 1-year trading charts.