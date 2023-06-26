Will ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW) is -5.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.68 and a high of $29.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ACIW stock was last observed hovering at around $21.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $33.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.32% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 30.16% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.65, the stock is -6.20% and -10.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing -1.28% at the moment leaves the stock -9.33% off its SMA200. ACIW registered -15.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.76.

The stock witnessed a -9.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.26%, and is -6.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.04% over the week and 3.24% over the month.

ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) has around 3349 employees, a market worth around $2.35B and $1.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.53 and Fwd P/E is 16.43. Profit margin for the company is 6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.01% and -26.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ACI Worldwide Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.60% this year.

ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 108.16M, and float is at 107.35M with Short Float at 2.48%.

ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Warsop Thomas W III,the company’sDirector, President and CEO. SEC filings show that Warsop Thomas W III bought 3,333 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $24.16 per share for a total of $80535.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

ACI Worldwide Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that Warsop Thomas W III (Director, President and CEO) bought a total of 39,667 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $23.59 per share for $0.94 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the ACIW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 05, Guerra Deborah L (Chief Product Officer) disposed off 7,939 shares at an average price of $23.09 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 55,002 shares of ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW).

ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) that is trading 100.72% up over the past 12 months and Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) that is -5.84% lower over the same period. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is 78.33% up on the 1-year trading charts.