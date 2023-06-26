Will Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is -7.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $68.00 and a high of $99.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TECH stock was last observed hovering at around $76.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $100.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.15% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 12.93% higher than the price target low of $88.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $76.62, the stock is -4.13% and -5.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing 0.14% at the moment leaves the stock -2.82% off its SMA200. TECH registered -7.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.78.

The stock witnessed a -7.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.54%, and is 0.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.24% over the week and 2.39% over the month.

Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) has around 3000 employees, a market worth around $12.08B and $1.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.85 and Fwd P/E is 31.89. Profit margin for the company is 24.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.67% and -22.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.20%).

Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bio-Techne Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 91.20% this year.

Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 157.31M, and float is at 155.74M with Short Float at 1.95%.

Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kummeth Charles R.,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Kummeth Charles R. sold 322 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $83.00 per share for a total of $26726.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.11 million shares.

Bio-Techne Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that Furlow Brenda S. (SVP – GENERAL COUNSEL) sold a total of 7,450 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $82.12 per share for $0.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26092.0 shares of the TECH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 07, Furlow Brenda S. (SVP – GENERAL COUNSEL) disposed off 800 shares at an average price of $82.01 for $65605.0. The insider now directly holds 26,092 shares of Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH).

Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amgen Inc. (AMGN) that is trading -5.43% down over the past 12 months and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is 28.53% higher over the same period.