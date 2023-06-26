Will Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) is -4.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $64.65 and a high of $89.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RHI stock was last observed hovering at around $70.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38% off its average median price target of $69.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.85% off the consensus price target high of $88.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -25.95% lower than the price target low of $56.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $70.53, the stock is 0.02% and -0.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.59 million and changing -0.54% at the moment leaves the stock -7.04% off its SMA200. RHI registered -11.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.03.

The stock witnessed a 2.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.77%, and is -3.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.87% over the week and 2.48% over the month.

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) has around 16300 employees, a market worth around $7.69B and $7.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.50 and Fwd P/E is 13.78. Profit margin for the company is 8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.10% and -21.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (41.40%).

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 6 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Robert Half International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.50% this year.

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 106.42M, and float is at 105.49M with Short Float at 7.84%.

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GLASS ROBERT W,the company’sExecutive Vice President. SEC filings show that GLASS ROBERT W sold 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $80.94 per share for a total of $1.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Robert Half International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that Kempthorne Dirk A (Director) sold a total of 3,456 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $80.54 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10828.0 shares of the RHI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, GLASS ROBERT W (Executive Vice President) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $80.84 for $1.21 million. The insider now directly holds 232,349 shares of Robert Half International Inc. (RHI).

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) that is trading 28.93% up over the past 12 months and ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) that is -14.75% lower over the same period. ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) is -2.54% down on the 1-year trading charts.