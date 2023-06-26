Wipro Limited (WIT) on Track to Reach $4.72 in a Year

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) is -1.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.32 and a high of $5.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WIT stock was last observed hovering at around $4.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $4.72 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.88% off the consensus price target high of $5.85 offered by 45 analysts, but current levels are -22.19% lower than the price target low of $3.74 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.57, the stock is -4.16% and -1.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing -1.30% at the moment leaves the stock -3.78% off its SMA200. WIT registered -14.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.12.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.39%, and is -2.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.51% over the week and 1.40% over the month.

Wipro Limited (WIT) has around 250000 employees, a market worth around $25.42B and $11.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.06 and Fwd P/E is 15.23. Profit margin for the company is 12.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.79% and -17.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.00%).

Wipro Limited (WIT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wipro Limited (WIT) is a “Hold”. 45 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.20, where 17 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 8 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wipro Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/19/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.20% this year.

Wipro Limited (WIT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 5.48B, and float is at 5.48B with Short Float at 0.30%.

Wipro Limited (WIT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading 4.20% up over the past 12 months and HP Inc. (HPQ) that is -12.24% lower over the same period. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -5.58% down on the 1-year trading charts.