Acelyrin Inc. (SLRN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Acelyrin Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRN) is 1.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.60 and a high of $25.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SLRN stock was last observed hovering at around $17.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.25% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.85% off the consensus price target high of $68.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 17.59% higher than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.90, the stock is 28.80% and 18.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.8 million and changing 35.41% at the moment leaves the stock 18.07% off its SMA200. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.41.

The stock witnessed a 14.46% in the last 1 month, and is 21.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.18% over the week and 7.97% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 43.98% and -7.51% from its 52-week high.

Acelyrin Inc. (SLRN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Acelyrin Inc. (SLRN) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Acelyrin Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.

Acelyrin Inc. (SLRN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 97.20M, and float is at 69.16M with Short Float at 3.50%.

Acelyrin Inc. (SLRN) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Acelyrin Inc. (SLRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Westlake BioPartners Fund II,,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Westlake BioPartners Fund II, bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 09 at a price of $18.00 per share for a total of $22.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9.79 million shares.

Acelyrin Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 09 that SEIDENBERG BETH C (Director) bought a total of 1,250,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 09 and was made at $18.00 per share for $22.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9.79 million shares of the SLRN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09, SEIDENBERG BETH C (Director) acquired 60,000 shares at an average price of $18.00 for $1.08 million. The insider now directly holds 60,000 shares of Acelyrin Inc. (SLRN).