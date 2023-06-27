Analysts suggest iQIYI Inc. (IQ) could spike 93.95% in a year

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) is -4.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.65 and a high of $7.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IQ stock was last observed hovering at around $5.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $59.05 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.95% off the consensus price target high of $83.98 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are 74.64% higher than the price target low of $20.03 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.08, the stock is 5.25% and -7.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.24 million and changing 1.60% at the moment leaves the stock 2.82% off its SMA200. IQ registered 11.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.88.

The stock witnessed a 9.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.73%, and is -7.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.51% over the week and 5.88% over the month.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) has around 4981 employees, a market worth around $5.05B and $4.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 123.90 and Fwd P/E is 11.04. Profit margin for the company is 1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 207.88% and -36.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for iQIYI Inc. (IQ) is a “Overweight”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 21 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

iQIYI Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 98.00% this year.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 938.52M, and float is at 377.13M with Short Float at 11.07%.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ): Who are the competitors?

Cineverse Corp. (CNVS) is -82.54% down on the 1-year trading charts.