Are we looking at the next big move in Match Group Inc. (MTCH)?

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) is 0.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.73 and a high of $79.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MTCH stock was last observed hovering at around $41.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32%.

Currently trading at $41.56, the stock is 4.93% and 15.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.21 million and changing 0.78% at the moment leaves the stock -3.05% off its SMA200. MTCH registered -43.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.37.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 22.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.38%, and is -1.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.78% over the week and 3.34% over the month.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) has around 2700 employees, a market worth around $11.56B and $3.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.08 and Fwd P/E is 17.26. Profit margin for the company is 9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.24% and -47.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.50%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 37.10% this year.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 279.26M, and float is at 277.47M with Short Float at 5.67%.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Match Group Inc. (MTCH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sine Jared F.,the company’sChief Bus. Affairs & Leg. Off. SEC filings show that Sine Jared F. sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $35.34 per share for a total of $17670.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33117.0 shares.

Match Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 31 that Kim Bernard Jin (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 31,439 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 31 and was made at $34.44 per share for $1.08 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48500.0 shares of the MTCH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Sine Jared F. (Chief Bus. Affairs & Leg. Off.) disposed off 7,110 shares at an average price of $41.27 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 60,379 shares of Match Group Inc. (MTCH).

Match Group Inc. (MTCH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bumble Inc. (BMBL) that is trading -47.50% down over the past 12 months. Spark Networks SE (LOV) is -87.42% down on the 1-year trading charts.