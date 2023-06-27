Are we looking at the next big move in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)?

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) is -73.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.52 and a high of $5.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NKTR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.60, the stock is 2.22% and -15.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.53 million and changing 3.34% at the moment leaves the stock -72.16% off its SMA200. NKTR registered -85.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -75.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.59.

The stock witnessed a -8.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.43%, and is 4.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.16% over the week and 5.81% over the month.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) has around 216 employees, a market worth around $108.76M and $88.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 14.83% and -88.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-103.50%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 31.20% this year.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 188.88M, and float is at 185.37M with Short Float at 5.33%.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WHITFIELD ROY A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that WHITFIELD ROY A sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $0.57 per share for a total of $17100.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Nektar Therapeutics disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 that ROBIN HOWARD W (President & CEO) sold a total of 20,361 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 and was made at $0.72 per share for $14660.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.94 million shares of the NKTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16, Zalevsky Jonathan (Chief R&D Officer) disposed off 9,791 shares at an average price of $0.72 for $7050.0. The insider now directly holds 293,388 shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR).

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is trading -39.89% down over the past 12 months. Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is 44.78% up on the 1-year trading charts.