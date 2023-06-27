Are we looking at the next big move in Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA)?

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) is -48.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.67 and a high of $4.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QRTEA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $0.70 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.67% off the consensus price target high of $0.90 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -68.0% lower than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.84, the stock is -10.72% and -6.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.92 million and changing -3.37% at the moment leaves the stock -50.19% off its SMA200. QRTEA registered -75.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.06.

The stock witnessed a -4.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.76%, and is -10.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.04% over the week and 12.74% over the month.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) has around 24600 employees, a market worth around $380.21M and $11.87B in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.33. Profit margin for the company is -21.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.96% and -80.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.20%).

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) is a “Underweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Qurate Retail Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -926.70% this year.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 383.00M, and float is at 341.40M with Short Float at 9.98%.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rawlinson David,the company’sPresident/CEO. SEC filings show that Rawlinson David sold 89,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $0.92 per share for a total of $82406.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.37 million shares.

Qurate Retail Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Wilm Renee L (Chief Legal/Admin Officer) sold a total of 18,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $0.92 per share for $16708.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33166.0 shares of the QRTEA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, ROSENTHALER ALBERT E (Chief Corp. Dev. Officer) disposed off 18,100 shares at an average price of $0.92 for $16704.0. The insider now directly holds 198,841 shares of Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA).

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading 13.24% up over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is 25.42% higher over the same period. Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDA) is -34.46% down on the 1-year trading charts.