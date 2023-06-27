AT&T Inc. (T) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is -15.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.46 and a high of $21.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The T stock was last observed hovering at around $15.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18%.

Currently trading at $15.63, the stock is -0.55% and -6.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 28.25 million and changing 1.17% at the moment leaves the stock -12.79% off its SMA200. T registered -24.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.88.

The stock witnessed a -2.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.01%, and is -2.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.60% over the week and 1.98% over the month.

AT&T Inc. (T) has around 160700 employees, a market worth around $111.95B and $121.17B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.32. Profit margin for the company is -7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.09% and -26.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.60%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -139.30% this year.

AT&T Inc. (T) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 7.17B, and float is at 7.12B with Short Float at 1.32%.

AT&T Inc. (T) Insider Activity

A total of 200 insider transactions have happened at AT&T Inc. (T) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 99 and purchases happening 101 times.

AT&T Inc. (T): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Netflix Inc. (NFLX) that is trading 128.90% up over the past 12 months and The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is -5.94% lower over the same period. Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is 3.71% up on the 1-year trading charts.