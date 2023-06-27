B2Gold Corp. (BTG) on Track to Reach $5.69 in a Year

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) is -0.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.81 and a high of $4.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BTG stock was last observed hovering at around $3.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $5.69 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.56% off the consensus price target high of $7.20 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 16.24% higher than the price target low of $4.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.56, the stock is -3.71% and -9.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.97 million and changing -0.28% at the moment leaves the stock -1.57% off its SMA200. BTG registered 1.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.95.

The stock witnessed a -7.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.07%, and is -2.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.80% over the week and 2.71% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 14.83 and Fwd P/E is 12.71. Distance from 52-week low is 26.69% and -19.09% from its 52-week high.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for B2Gold Corp. (BTG) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

B2Gold Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.00% this year.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.29B, and float is at 1.28B with Short Float at 0.66%.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading 25.06% up over the past 12 months and Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) that is -13.13% lower over the same period.