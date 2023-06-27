Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) is -3.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.97 and a high of $20.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOLD stock was last observed hovering at around $16.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $23.90 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.82% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are 6.91% higher than the price target low of $17.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.57, the stock is -1.57% and -9.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.11 million and changing 0.67% at the moment leaves the stock -3.49% off its SMA200. GOLD registered -9.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.14.

The stock witnessed a -5.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.53%, and is -0.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.72% over the week and 2.22% over the month.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) has around 21300 employees, a market worth around $28.59B and $10.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 271.64 and Fwd P/E is 14.65. Profit margin for the company is 1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.78% and -20.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Barrick Gold Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -78.50% this year.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.75B, and float is at 1.75B with Short Float at 1.58%.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) that is trading 2.05% up over the past 12 months and Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) that is 66.71% higher over the same period. Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is 55.87% up on the 1-year trading charts.