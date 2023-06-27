C3.ai Inc. (AI) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) is 185.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.16 and a high of $48.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AI stock was last observed hovering at around $33.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.43%.

Currently trading at $31.96, the stock is -16.21% and 13.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 25.46 million and changing -4.28% at the moment leaves the stock 64.73% off its SMA200. AI registered 69.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 171.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$11.01.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 14.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.47%, and is -28.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.95% over the week and 13.58% over the month.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) has around 704 employees, a market worth around $3.80B and $266.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 259.84. Profit margin for the company is -89.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 214.57% and -34.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.90%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -241.60% this year.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 110.73M, and float is at 90.86M with Short Float at 35.58%.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at C3.ai Inc. (AI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WARD JR STEPHEN M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that WARD JR STEPHEN M sold 120,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 30 at a price of $42.09 per share for a total of $5.05 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.55 million shares.

C3.ai Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 25 that LEVIN RICHARD C (Director) sold a total of 24,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 25 and was made at $30.26 per share for $0.73 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the AI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 01, Parkkinen Juho (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 4,438 shares at an average price of $18.11 for $80393.0. The insider now directly holds 336,971 shares of C3.ai Inc. (AI).

C3.ai Inc. (AI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading 26.94% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is 5.68% higher over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is 5.43% up on the 1-year trading charts.