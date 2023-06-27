Check out this: Netflix Inc. (NFLX) could be on the verge of a big rally

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is 41.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $169.70 and a high of $448.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NFLX stock was last observed hovering at around $424.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -8.08% off its average median price target of $388.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.25% off the consensus price target high of $535.00 offered by 44 analysts, but current levels are -80.84% lower than the price target low of $230.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $415.94, the stock is 0.89% and 13.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.63 million and changing -1.91% at the moment leaves the stock 31.85% off its SMA200. NFLX registered 128.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.66.

The stock witnessed a 14.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.66%, and is -3.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.48% over the week and 3.14% over the month.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) has around 12800 employees, a market worth around $185.76B and $31.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 48.96 and Fwd P/E is 29.03. Profit margin for the company is 13.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 145.10% and -7.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.80%).

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Netflix Inc. (NFLX) is a “Overweight”. 44 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 19 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 21 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Netflix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/19/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.40% this year.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 445.24M, and float is at 438.60M with Short Float at 2.08%.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at Netflix Inc. (NFLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HALEY TIMOTHY M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that HALEY TIMOTHY M sold 903 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $425.00 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Netflix Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that BARTON RICHARD N (Director) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $399.77 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 86.0 shares of the NFLX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, HASTINGS REED (Executive Chairman) disposed off 26,012 shares at an average price of $402.09 for $10.46 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX).

Netflix Inc. (NFLX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 33.99% up over the past 12 months and The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is -5.94% lower over the same period. Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is 3.71% up on the 1-year trading charts.