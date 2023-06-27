Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) is -8.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.71 and a high of $3.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CLOV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $0.85, the stock is -8.70% and -4.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.46 million and changing -3.79% at the moment leaves the stock -29.58% off its SMA200. CLOV registered -63.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -12.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.05.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -14.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.45%, and is -5.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.20% over the week and 9.02% over the month.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) has around 656 employees, a market worth around $395.12M and $3.13B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.50% and -75.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-97.40%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 50.00% this year.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 478.81M, and float is at 346.34M with Short Float at 10.04%.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 9 times.