ConocoPhillips (COP) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is -13.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $75.78 and a high of $135.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COP stock was last observed hovering at around $99.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.45%.

Currently trading at $101.31, the stock is -0.51% and -0.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.36 million and changing 1.45% at the moment leaves the stock -7.67% off its SMA200. COP registered 20.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.86.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.46%, and is -2.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.24% over the week and 2.30% over the month.

ConocoPhillips (COP) has around 9600 employees, a market worth around $125.33B and $75.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.08 and Fwd P/E is 9.86. Profit margin for the company is 21.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.68% and -25.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.10%).

ConocoPhillips is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 140.30% this year.

ConocoPhillips (COP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.22B, and float is at 1.21B with Short Float at 0.92%.

ConocoPhillips (COP) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at ConocoPhillips (COP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DEVINE CAROLINE MAURY,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that DEVINE CAROLINE MAURY sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 08 at a price of $102.08 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 849.0 shares.

ConocoPhillips disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that WALKER R A (Director) bought a total of 4,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $103.00 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27600.0 shares of the COP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, WALKER R A (Director) acquired 1,200 shares at an average price of $103.00 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 6,900 shares of ConocoPhillips (COP).

ConocoPhillips (COP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is 22.39% higher over the past 12 months. Chevron Corporation (CVX) is 8.13% up on the 1-year trading charts.