Corning Incorporated (GLW) up 6.89% since start of the year

Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) is 6.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.98 and a high of $37.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GLW stock was last observed hovering at around $33.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $38.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.71% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -13.8% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.14, the stock is 4.73% and 5.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.64 million and changing 0.83% at the moment leaves the stock 2.93% off its SMA200. GLW registered 8.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.98.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.93%, and is -4.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.34% over the week and 1.72% over the month.

Corning Incorporated (GLW) has around 57500 employees, a market worth around $29.00B and $13.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.12 and Fwd P/E is 14.13. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.81% and -9.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Corning Incorporated (GLW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Corning Incorporated (GLW) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Corning Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.10% this year.

Corning Incorporated (GLW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 844.00M, and float is at 763.28M with Short Float at 0.74%.

Corning Incorporated (GLW) Insider Activity

A total of 222 insider transactions have happened at Corning Incorporated (GLW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 73 and purchases happening 149 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bell Michael Alan,the company’sSenior VP & GM, Optical Comm. SEC filings show that Bell Michael Alan sold 35,045 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $35.00 per share for a total of $1.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Corning Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that Bayne John P JR (SVP &GM, Mobile Consumer Elec.) sold a total of 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $32.99 per share for $0.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18313.0 shares of the GLW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15, Evenson Jeffrey W (Exec. VP & Chief Strategy Off) disposed off 20,528 shares at an average price of $31.04 for $0.64 million. The insider now directly holds 91,782 shares of Corning Incorporated (GLW).

Corning Incorporated (GLW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading -3.44% down over the past 12 months and Danaher Corporation (DHR) that is -6.78% lower over the same period.