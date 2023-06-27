Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) is -1.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.25 and a high of $31.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CTRA stock was last observed hovering at around $23.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.56% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are 4.16% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.96, the stock is -1.17% and -3.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.93 million and changing 1.01% at the moment leaves the stock -6.28% off its SMA200. CTRA registered -2.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.79.

The stock witnessed a -6.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.18%, and is -4.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.15% over the week and 2.48% over the month.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) has around 981 employees, a market worth around $18.53B and $9.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.59 and Fwd P/E is 8.17. Profit margin for the company is 45.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.69% and -23.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.80%).

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 19 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Coterra Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 121.00% this year.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 764.00M, and float is at 749.43M with Short Float at 4.78%.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DeShazer Michael D.,the company’sVP – Business Units. SEC filings show that DeShazer Michael D. sold 20,824 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 21 at a price of $24.10 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77406.0 shares.

Coterra Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that HELMERICH HANS (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $27.64 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the CTRA stock.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) that is trading 6.12% up over the past 12 months and Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) that is 11.24% higher over the same period. Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) is 31.77% up on the 1-year trading charts.