Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:DOMA Stock Is Going Next

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) is -58.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.21 and a high of $1.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DOMA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 45.71% higher than the price target low of $0.35 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.19, the stock is -31.56% and -43.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.47 million and changing -16.32% at the moment leaves the stock -58.61% off its SMA200. DOMA registered -84.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.45.

The stock witnessed a -41.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.91%, and is -28.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.12% over the week and 13.55% over the month.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) has around 1062 employees, a market worth around $61.75M and $402.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -73.10%. Distance from 52-week low is -10.40% and -86.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-129.10%).

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Doma Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.20% this year.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 329.89M, and float is at 180.71M with Short Float at 5.79%.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Simkoff Maxwell,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Simkoff Maxwell sold 54,910 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $0.30 per share for a total of $16253.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.06 million shares.

Doma Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that Smith Michael Alan (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 3,121 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $0.28 per share for $880.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.38 million shares of the DOMA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 03, Rizvi Hasan (President of Technology & Ops.) disposed off 96,857 shares at an average price of $0.39 for $37387.0. The insider now directly holds 1,934,962 shares of Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA).